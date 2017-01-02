Fiona’s sports shot catches judges’ eye

A “stunningly intense” photo of a gymnast mid-routine taken by an Edinburgh student has claimed a runners-up slot in a prestigious national competition.

Fiona Johnson, who studies photography at Edinburgh College, said she was “surprised and delighted” to have been named a runner-up of the Calumet Student Photographer of the Year 2016 competition.

Fiona's picture of German gymnast Elizabeth Seitz practising her routine on the beam in Glasgow during the lead-up to the Rio Olympics.

The mature student said: “I think it’s a pretty special picture and I’m very proud of the shot.

“I captured the gymnast’s coach in the background which adds to the intensity of the shot. When I found out I had been singled out as a runner-up I was surprised and delighted.

“I have always been a huge sports fan, so it was a natural step for me to start taking pictures of sporting activities.

“My dream is to go to the Tokyo Olympics as a photographer in some shape or form.”

Calumet Photographic’s annual campaign was developed to encourage artistic photography among up-and-coming student photographers.

Another mature student of the same college, Sue Williamson, was also recognised in the competition for a young woman sitting in a 50s-style diner staring directly into the camera.

She said: “ Claiming a runners-up slot has given me a much needed boost.”

Jon Warner, managing director of Calumet Photographic, which has an online shop and eight stores across the country, said: “We were bowled over by the high level of talent which we saw this year and are proud we have, yet again, discovered some serious talent.

“The judging panel were struck by the stunningly intense composition of Fiona’s image, which we felt summed up the dedication of all the competitors in the run-up to the Olympics.

“We chose Sue’s image because we found it was simple, yet captivating and really draws you in. She clearly has an eye for detail, which was evident from the shot she entered.

“At Calumet we’re passionate about photography and supporting people looking to further their photographic abilities.

“We believe this helps to celebrate people’s love for pictures and encourages artistic photography.

Canon Ambassador Simeon Quarrie, who was also on the judging panel, said: “It’s hugely encouraging to see the talent and passion out there and I was blown away by some of the images I saw, which says something about the status and quality of this competition.”

The runners-up received vouchers and subscitption to a photography magazine.