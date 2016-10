FIRE chiefs have issued a safety warning ahead of Hallowe’en amid fears naked flames can easily catch trailing costumes and wigs.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief officer David McGown said lit candles left adults and children injured at this time every year.

Mr McGown said: “To minimise the risk, battery-operated candles should be used where possible. Costumes can quickly catch fire and it’s important to learn the stop, drop and roll technique.”