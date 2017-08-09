Firearms officers draw their weapons during raid in Leith

A WATCHDOG is to investigate after armed police drew their weapons during a house raid in Leith.

Officers were called to Duke Street in the early hours of July 22 after a tip-off from a member of the public, leading to five arrests.

No weapons were fired and police referred the matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner for a routine probe.

Three men aged 32, 31 and 29 were later charged with breach of the peace at a property in Albert Street and police said enquiries are ongoing.

A report on the PIRC’s findings will be submitted to the Chief Constable when completed.

“Following information being received from a member of the public, firearms officers were deployed,” said a police spokeswoman. “Two vehicles were searched, no firearms were discharged and five people were detained. Police Scotland have referred the matter to PIRC, as is standard procedure when a firearm is presented.”