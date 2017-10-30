First look: Tynecastle new stand from the air

It’s a sight to make hearts soar - a bird’s eye view of the new main stand at Tynecastle as it nears completion.

Gone is the grand old lady built by Archibald Leitch and in its place this shiny new mega structure paid for by the fans.

In the foreground, the Hearts crest can be seen pride of place, dwarved by the colossal structure above alongside Foundation Plaza named after the £12m fundraising effort.

The building work has suffered challenges to the timeline with the club now playing an extra game at Murrayfield as the new Gorgie structure readies to welcome its first big match.l after twice being delayed.

Hearts now hope to play Partick Thistle at home on November 19, the first time the 7300 capacity stand will be in use.

Around 150 workers are finalising the construction working shifts and weekends to meet the new deadline.