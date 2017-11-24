Fischy Music project hooks prestige grant

A music-based children’s community project in the Capital has been awarded a £12,000 grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Fischy Music uses music and song to support the emotional wellbeing of young children across the UK.

The charity works with thousands of children every year, from those dealing with the challenges of everyday life to smaller groups of children who face significant emotional challenges and trauma, such as loss and grief.

The grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery will fund the charity’s Feeling Good in Pilton and Muirhouse project, which aims to improve mental health and wellbeing of children and families in the two areas and develop a community focus through song writing, music making, singing and digital composing.

Stephen Fischbacher, creative director at Fischy Music, said: “This grant is going to make a significant contribution to our Feeling Good in Pilton and Muirhouse project.

“It will enable us to both provide much needed musical resources to children in the area and offer more direct work with the children we are working with.

“We are also delighted we are going to be able to document the project on video, which will increase its reach.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched last year to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children across the country and make a real difference to those who need it most.

Kirsteen Campbell is trustee of Chance to Connect, which operates as a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

Chance to Connect supports projects working in the areas of community development and citizenship, giving young people across Scotland the chance to live in a safe, supportive and stimulating community.

Kirsteen said: “Chance to Connect believes in helping young people in Scotland to develop into citizens who positively contribute to their communities.

“By supporting Fischy Music we hope to give young people across Scotland the chance to be an active part of their community and to cultivate a real sense of belonging.

“I am delighted we are able to provide funding for Fischy Music which was established in order to promote and support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland.”