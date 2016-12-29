Football runs in the family for Hibs girl Amy

A student with four generations of footballing greatness in her family has signed for one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

Amy Gallacher has penned a deal with Hibernian Ladies – to follow in the footsteps of great grandfather Patsy “The Mighty Atom” Gallacher, who was a Celtic legend from 1911-25

It seems the 18-year-old was always destined for football – her grandfather is former Dundee FC player Tommy Gallacher while her dad’s cousin is ex-Scotland striker and current TV pundit Kevin Gallacher.

Having made the step up from Forfar Farmington, the Abertay University Sport and Exercise student said she is ready to push for the senior Scotland side.

“It’s the same league I was in last year with Forfar but now I’ve moved to Hibs,” Amy said.

“Obviously because it’s a bigger club the training is so much better. I signed at Easter Road and the men’s team are much closer to the women’s team so it’s a good system.

“I’m doing Sport and Exercise at Abertay and it’s my first year. It’s going really well so far, the lecturers are really nice,”

Amy is also on Abertay’s extra-curricular Elite Athlete Development Programme which gives high performing athletes access to expert training advice and study support.

She said: “Being on the EADP programme helps with my football because I am getting extra gym sessions that are making me stronger.

“It is helping me analyse things I am doing wrong in my performance.”

Amy did work experience with the Active Schools coaching programme before enrolling at university.

She is currently on the BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise course, one of an array of tailored sports programmes available at the university.

The attack-minded teenager, who already plays for Scotland Uunder-19s, said women’s football is a sport on the rise.

She added: “There are a lot more girls playing football than ever before, particularly in the east region.

“Playing for Hibs will give me a better chance of being noticed for the Scotland A squad and I would like to become a professional.

“But it’s quite a leap to the senior squad. In men’s football there is an under-21s squad and they don’t have that in the women’s game so it can be difficult to make that breakthrough.” Patsy Gallacher won six league championships and lifted the Scottish Cup four times with Celtic.

The Donegal-born and Glasgow raised forward was just 5ft 7in and is best remembered for a breathtaking display in the 1925 Scottish Cup final.

Tommy Gallacher played for Dundee from 1947-56 notching 190 appearances.

He went on to become a respected journalist. Amy’s cousin Sean Gallacher, 18, currently plays for Dundee Under-20s.