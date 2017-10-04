Football volunteer gets grassroots gong

A football volunteer from East Lothian collected a national sports award.

Phil Purves won the gong at the 2017 Scottish FA Grassroots Award for his outstanding commitment to offering football to the local community.

After winning Best Volunteer in Adult Football at a regional level for his support of grassroots football in East Lothian Phil was crowned the national winner.

He was presented with the award by Scottish fottball legend Kenny Dalglish at a star-studded ceremony held at Hampden Park.

The Grassroots Awards, now in its 14th year, recognise and celebrate volunteers and clubs across Scotland who dedicate their time to local grassroots football. Phil has been the driving force behind the growth and success of Tranent Colts. As the chairman of the club for over 14 years he has been instrumental in growing the club into one of the biggest clubs in East Lothian.

This has not happened overnight and Phil has been tireless in working with the football authorities over the years to achieve the highest Quality Mark status from the SFA. The club has also in recent years been nominated numerous times for the East Lothian club of the year gong and last year were successfully awarded that accolade.

Kenny Dalglish said: “These awards are a great way of rewarding those dedicated volunteers who give so much to football. Without them the game we all know and love simply wouldn’t be the same. Phil Purves is a prime example of this and I want to extend my congratulations to them again for their achievements and commitment.”

McDonald’s has been community partner with The Scottish Football Association for the past 14 years. During this time they have helped support hundreds of grassroots clubs to raise the standards of grassroots football across the country.

As part of McDonald’s commitment to improving the standard of grassroots football across Scotland the partnership will focus on supporting Quality Mark clubs, to help raise the standards of grassroots football through better safety, better advice, better coaching for better coaches, better kit, better support and better recognition for volunteers.

Being awarded the SFA Quality Mark Club kitemark, demonstrates to all members, parents, sponsors and the general public that the club is well-run and safe with opportunities for all.

McDonald’s franchisee, Graham Angus, whose restaurants support grassroots football in East Lothian, added: “It is great to have a winner from East Lothian and the whole community is really proud of their achievements. Phil Purves has shown real determination and a high level of commitment to football and this award is no more than he deserves. I hope he enjoyed the ceremony and continues to have a huge impact on grassroots football for many years to come.”