For sale: The West Lothian house with its own waterfall

Camilty Mill located just outside Harburn Village, West Calder is a rarity in mill properties in that the old mill walls are still intact and can be found in the 14-acre grounds.

The original mill cottage forms part of the current property which has been extended to now form a large, five-bedroom family home.

Camilty falls runs through the grounds near the main house

The mill closed in the 1920s after an explosion and while the wooden walls and roof are long gone, the impressive sandstone walls remain and have been carefully preserved by the current owners.

Now on the market for the first time in over two decades for offers over £595,000, it is a unique opportunity to own a secluded property with many outstanding features, in its own extensive grounds and still only 30 minutes from Edinburgh.

While the house has many notable features, the grounds are unique.

Owned in the 1930s by a linoleum millionaire, the weir that served the mill was used to also provide water for impressive ornamental ponds and a beautiful stone summerhouse was also built next to the weir.

The gardens and ponds became derelict during the Second World War but were lovingly restored by the current owners 20 years ago.

While impressive, much of the land consists of beautiful woods and the property is surrounded on three sides by burns so there is little upkeep for a busy family while offering numerous opportunities for those with more time on their hands.

There is also the potential to do more with the land to provide energy and the weir in particular has been tested for use for that purpose. A second mill-related building is next to the ponds and the potential to convert the original mill to a usable building for which the owners have architect’s drawings, a project they considered before deciding to downsize.

There is also stabling for eight horses, a full-size riding arena with floodlighting and two paddocks.

The house itself has an impressive living room and dining room, a bespoke conservatory and a second storey sun room with 360 degree views of the grounds and reached using a beautiful spiral staircase designed by the artist blacksmiths P Johnson & Company of Ratho. Currently being used as an office, it is a fantastic setting if working from home, but has many other purposes.

There is also a TV and games room. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite and the other three are served by a large family bathroom.

While enjoying a secluded location it is less than 10 minutes from Livingston South station by car and 20 minutes from Edinburgh on the train.

With its secret places the abundance of wildlife in the grounds include deer, otter, heron and kingfisher.

