Overseas visitors to the UK’s heritage attractions such as theatres, museums and national parks spend more than double per trip compared with domestic tourists, a new study shows

Foreign travellers spend an average of £560 on such visits, while the figure for UK-based overnight visitors is £210, the study published by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) found.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of HLF, said: “These new figures reveal just how significant international tourists are to the UK’s economy.”