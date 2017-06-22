Former Hearts-linked businessman launches anti-Brexit push

An Edinburgh businessman who was once linked with a takeover of Heats has launched a petition in a bid to change Brexit.

Peter McGrail, who was one of the most vocal opponents of controversial turn-of-the-century plan to move Hearts to Murrayfield wants a multi-option referendum to overhaul the result of last year’s Brexit vote.

McGrail’s brother Robert once co-owned an 18 per cent stake in the Edinburgh club, but sold his shares during the takeover by Lithuanian businessman Vladimir Romanov.

McGrail’s petition, on the Change.Org site, calls on the UK Government to allow another referendum to take place in the Autumn of this year.

In his statement, Mr McGrail says: “We must all sign this petition to demand that there be a new referendum in September 2017.

“We can make it happen, the young, the not so young and the very not so young.

“We ask that a new referendum is held and that we are given three options to chose from: ‘Stay, ‘Stay but Reform”, or Leave.”

Mr McGrail, 60, who describes himself as a Remain voter, is still a Director of a number of capital-based companies.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party who are currently proposing what has been called a re-run of the 2016 vote.

Their outgoing leader, Tim Farron, argued at the General Election that the people should be given the final say on a deal between Britain and the other countries in the EU.

The negotiations to thrash out that deal got underway this week, with the UK immediately caving in on their previously stated demand that a ‘divorce deal’ and a new trade arrangement could be agreed simultaneously.

Mr McGrail’s petition has attracted a modest 12 signatures so far, and isn’t eligible for a potential debate as it isn’t hosted on the parliament’s main petitions site.

A petition that called for a 60 per cent threshold for the ‘Leave’ side to win the EU referendum was signed by over 4 million people.