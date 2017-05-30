Former Miss Edinburgh to appear on Love Island

A FORMER Capital beauty queen is set to hit screens in the new series of reality TV show Love Island.

Camilla Thurlow, 27, who was formerly crowned Miss Edinburgh, will appear on the programme in a bid to find love alongside 11 other hopefuls in a luxury Spanish villa.

The Edinburgh based beauty, who is a former pupil of Fettes College, works in explosive ordnance disposal and is a lacrosse player for Scotland.

After hitting headlines in 2014 when she was romantically linked to Prince Harry, Camilla has admitted she has officially been single for four years and is hoping to find a “good relationship”.

She is believed to have met Prince Harry through one of Princess Diana’s favourite charities - The Halo Trust - and was spotted relaxing with him on a yacht in St Tropez three years ago with a group of his friends.

The Halo Trust, which conducts humanitarian landmine clearance and ordnance disposal operations, was made famous by Diana in 1997 when she visited a minefield in Angola.

The beauty queen, who earned 9 As at GCSE level and 3 As at A Level during her time at £7,300-a-term Fettes will be appearing on the new series alongside former Blazin’ Squad singer Marcel Somerville and motorsport beauty Olivia Atwood.

Camilla, who was born in Dumfries, earned a First Class honours degree in Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University, before becoming an assistant manager at fashion chain Abercrombie & Fitch.

Marcel, 31, said: “I’m going to be a great islander because girls love me.

“I’ve basically got a great all-round personality and I do find it quite easy to find girls.”

He added: “People do still recognise me when I’m out.

“I think I look really different these days, though - I feel like I’ve got much better looking.”

Athlete and glamour model Jessica Shears is also among the female islanders, along with Chloe Crowhurst, Montana Brown and Amber Davies.

The male hopefuls include Kem Cetinay, Sam Gowland, Harley Judge and Dominic Lever.

The aim of the programme is for contestants to couple up and win the hearts of voting viewers, who will decide who gets to stay in the sunny paradise and who will return to the drizzly British summer.

A handful of couples have remained in a relationship following last year’s series.

Earlier this year, it was rumoured city lotto millionaire Jane Park would be entering the villa, but she has not been confirmed on the line-up.

The 21 year-old, from Niddrie, has hit headlines for a string of reasons this year, including relationship troubles with a former X-Factor hopeful, but did not confirm she would be participating in the reality TV show.

Jane rose to fame when she was just 17 after scooping one million pounds on the National Lottery after purchasing her first ticket.

Presenter Caroline Flack is set to return as this year’s host of Love Island - and will regularly drop in on the islanders with surprise announcements and twists.

The programme returns to ITV2 at 9pm on Monday June 5.

