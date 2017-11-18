Forth 1 duo launch Edinburgh’s big wheel

Forth 1 pair Boogie and Arlene proved it’s not just their radio listener figures that are soaring as they took flight on the city’s big wheel to help launch Edinburgh Christmas.

The Boogie in the Morning duo got to take the maiden flight hundreds of feet above East Princes Street Gardens ahead of its official opening to the public today.

And they were treated to glorious views from inside one of the 26 weather-proof pods that can seat up to half-a-dozen people each.

Boogie said: “Christmas has come early for Arlene and I – we can’t believe we got to be the very first customers on the Forth 1 Big Wheel.

“Edinburgh always looks stunning at this time of year and the Forth 1 Big Wheel has the best views in town.”

His breakfast co-host Arlene added: “What a fantastic morning we’ve had, how lucky were Boogie and I? A big thank you to our great friends at Edinburgh’s Christmas for giving us this fantastic opportunity. It’s not Christmas without a spin on the Forth 1 Big Wheel so get yourselves down to Princes Street Gardens.

“I already want another go.”

Edinburgh residents with proof of their EH postcode will receive a 20 per cent discount while organisers also have family tickets available.

To book your tickets visit www.edinburghschristmas.com