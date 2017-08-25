Forth Bridge opens to mark Queensferry Crossing launch

Network Rail is to mark the opening of Queensferry Crossing by offering rare public access to the Forth Bridge.

The fundraising event on behalf of official charity partner Barnardo’s Scotland will take place on September 23 and 24 – three weeks after the new bridge’s official opening.

Up to 500 tickets will be available to visit the temporary platform on the North Queensferry side of the Forth Bridge.

However, with 250 tickets already sold to Barnardo’s Scotland fundraisers, bridge enthusiasts will need to be quick.

Alex Hynes, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, said: “We are delighted to mark the opening of Scotland’s newest landmark by offering very limited access to one of Scotland’s most loved structures. What better way of viewing the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge than from the top of The Forth Bridge?

The platform in North Queensferry is rarely open to the public. However, we wanted to join in the celebrations and could see no better way to celebrate the opening of the Forth Estuary’s newest bridge than offering access to the oldest one.”

The tickets, costing £35 per person, are available to over-18s at barnardos.org/forthbridge.