Forth Bridge set for world heritage celebration

The Forth Bridge is to be celebrated as part of Scotland in Six - a day-long festival devoted to the country’s six world heritage sites.

It is one of nine events being supported by a £300,000 Signature Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology Events fund.

More will be revealed in coming weeks.

Celebrations will take place at each of Scotland’s sites on 18 April to coincide with World Heritage Day.

Activities at the Forth Bridge will include three-minute pop up festivals from the 1890s and a special “steampunk” surprise which will incorporate designs inspired by 19th century industrial machinery.

A series of milestones and key dates will also be celebrated.

These include the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh as a world leading festival city, the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Crannog Centre, the 250th anniversary of Edinburgh’s New Town Plan, the 30th anniversary of the Beltane Fire Society and the 400th anniversary of the General Register of Sasines – the oldest public land register in the world.

Manuela Calchini, regional director at VisitScotland, said: “The Forth Bridge is a magnificent feat of engineering and we’re delighted this iconic structure will take centre stage in a day-long celebration of Scotland’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“From ancient monuments and cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends, the year-long programme of activities will spotlight some of our greatest assets and icons as well as our hidden gems.

“We look forward to inviting visitors and locals alike to come face to face with the past in Fife next year.”