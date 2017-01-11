Forth Road Bridge closed after lorry blows over in high winds

The Forth Road Bridge has been in both directions after a lorry was blown over in high winds early this morning.

Commuters face severe disruption after the vehicle was blown on its side from the northbound carriageway on the the southbound side around 2am.

Drivers have been warned that there may be delays to their journeys as wind gusts reach up to 70mph around much of Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said that the Forth Road Bridge is likely to be closed for ‘a considerable period.’ According to the organisation, the crane to recover the HGV cannot operate in high winds.

As a result it is likely that closure will continue until after the morning peak.

Routes towards the Kincardine Bridge are already very busy.

The strong winds are expected to last for most of the day with the Met Office issuing several yellow Be Aware weather warnings for wintry showers and high winds.