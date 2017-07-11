Friends and family remember Eileidh Paterson at fairytale funeral

A five-year-old girl who touched the hearts of people worldwide when she ‘married’ her best friend has had a funeral fit for a fairytale princess.

Brave Eileidh Paterson, who had the debilitating childhood cancer neuroblastoma, made a bucket list after being told her condition was terminal.

Hundreds attended the five-year-old's funeral with many dressing in superhero costumes or bright pink dresses in her honour. Picture: SWNS

Eileidh ranked marrying her friend Harrison Grier, six, at the top and the pair were declared “best friends forever” at a heartwarming ceremony last month.

Footage of the ceremony was shared worldwide and seen by viewers in a long list of countries including China, Australia and America.

READ MORE: Terminally ill girl who ‘married’ best friend dies of cancer

But on Monday afternoon, hundreds attended the five-year-old’s funeral with many dressing in superhero costumes or bright pink dresses in her honour.

Eileidh Paterson, 5, and best friend Harrison Grier, 6, both from Forres, Moray, at their 'wedding' ceremony in at the AECC, Aberdeen. Picture: SWNS

Eileidh’s family, from Forres, Moray, wanted the service to reflect the bubbly youngster’s personality by being “fit for a princess”.

Her bright pink coffin was brought to Aberdeen Crematorium by a horse-drawn carriage.

The cortege was led by a cavalcade of about 30 motorcycles, with a bright pink lorry emblazoned with images of popular children’s characters following close behind.

And pop tunes blared from the truck, which had “Eileidh” registration plates added for the occasion.

Hundreds attended the five-year-old's funeral with many dressing in superhero costumes or bright pink dresses in her honour. Picture: SWNS

Celebrant Susan Newman, who conducts both humanist and religious services, led proceedings.

She said: “While we think of Eileidh’s passing with sadness, we should also be thankful for her life.

“Throughout her illness, she showed great strength and determination, and continued to smile.”

Tributes from nurses at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which described Eileidh as “very bossy but always in a good way”, were read out at the ceremony.

Another message from the Clic Sargent cancer charity said the five-year-old was “full of fun”.

A song from Australian musician Amelie Bottrill, inspired by Eileidh’s courage in the face of illness, was played as scenes from her life were shown on a projector screen.

Eileidh’s sister, Cerys, read out a poem which featured the lines “we’re sisters for life”.

As the ceremony concluded, a song from one of Eileidh’s favourite films - Let it Go from Frozen -- was played out to mourners.

Following the funeral, “a princess party”, led by the same princesses who made her ‘wedding’ so special, was held for her young friends.

Eileidh died on Saturday, July 1, after battling the aggressive childhood cancer neuroblastoma for three years.

In the days following her death, her heartbroken mother Gail, 41, wrote on the fundraising Facebook page Eileidh’s Journey said that losing her had been the toughest time of their life.

She said: “These past few days have been the hardest of our lives.

“Losing Eileidh so suddenly has left a huge hole that cannot be filled.

“A few weeks ago we were planning her wedding & now we’re planning her celebration of life.”