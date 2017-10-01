Friends raise funds for unwell Livingston wrestler Scott Renwick

FRIENDS of a Livingston wrestler unable to work due to health reasons have rallied behind their pal to help raise funds at a charity event next month.

Scott ‘The Butcher’ Renwick was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, causing him to lose function of both kidneys.

He has since had to retire from in-ring competition while he remains on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.

The issue is so serious that Scott has had to start daily dialysis treatment from home.

The illness has also meant Scott has had to resign from his day job as a fire and flood restoration technician leaving him, his wife and their three daughters in a difficult financial situation.

But his mates within the wrestling community have organised ‘An Evening of Wrestling’ to raise funds for the 32-year-old veteran of 10 years – who has been unable to work for any wrestling promotions since his diagnosis.

Organiser of the event, Mikey McLuckie told of his admiration for Scott, saying people have travelled from across the world to be part of the event.

“Scotty is one of the best and nicest guys you could ever meet,” he said.

“I met him in 2014 and has since been a massive influence my wrestling career.

“If it wasn’t for the advice and coaching Scott has given through the years I wouldn’t have been able to do the things I’ve done and do in wrestling today.

“I wanted to do something for him so we are running the show to raise funds for him and his family.

“The response we’ve had so far is amazing.

“There are people travelling from all over the UK, Ireland and even Romania to be part of the show.

“It shows how much everyone loves Scott and how much of a positive influence he has had on everyone he’s come in contact with in the wrestling world.”

Worldwide wrestling superstar Damian Mackle – known as Killian Dain in WWE – is a former tag-team partner of Renwick’s and he took to Facebook to announce that he would match all proceeds raised from the evening FIVE times over. The Irishman has also began selling merchandise for the event with the money also going to Renwick to help with his recovery.

Fellow wrestler and friend of Scott’s, Jonathan Richards, said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Scott inside the ring and outside the ring. He is easily one the kindest, nicest people you could ever meet.

“Due to medical issues that are keeping him for working, this show will take place to help raise funds for Scott.

“And I am excited to be part of such a great line up of wrestlers for a tremendous cause.”

Tickets cost £7 and can be purchased at www.reckless-intent.com/Scotty with the action scheduled to take place on October 21 at Murieston Scout Hall, Livingston.