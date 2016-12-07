Fun factor helps teacher Adrian win

TEACHER Adam Lago has scooped a major language award – when he was honoured with the La Jolie Ronde Licensee of the Year Award.

Adrian teaches extra-curriculum French and Spanish to more than 125 local children aged between five to 11, with lessons taking place in six primary schools and a nursery in the Edinburgh area.

Madrid-born Adrian and credits his passion for languages from his schooldays where he studied English and Italian.

Adrian initially studied as a journalist and spent a summer working in a summer camp – where he discovered a passion for teaching and decided on a career change. He signed up to work with La Jolie Ronde, which teaches languages to children, teaching Spanish at a local primary school.

Demand for his classes grew and a number of head teachers in the city got in touch with him to ask if he could hold Spanish classes for children. They were such a hit he decided to also start teaching French to youngsters.

Adrian now heads one of the most successful and thriving businesses under the license of the award-winning La Jolie Ronde Languages for Children network – which led to him receiving his award.

Adrian, who moved to Edinburgh ten years ago, said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to have won this award. I would never have gained this award without the support of all the parents who put their trust in me to deliver Spanish and French classes to their children.

“The pupils all over the Edinburgh area are brilliant and the sessions are lots of fun and it’s so great to see all the children making such progress. It is a real honour to receive this award and it means a lot that the hard work I have put in to developing my business has been recognised.”

General manager for La Jolie Ronde Steve Baker said, “Adrian was chosen for the outstanding commitment he has shown over the years to the local children and schools in the area.

“He understands how our specific La Jolie Ronde lessons work. He is proficient in his teaching ability and obviously thoroughly enjoys what he does. It is clear he has a lovely rapport with his pupils and there is an atmosphere of fun learning. His pupils thorougly enjoy their lessons.

“His enthusiasm for all things French and Spanish is infectious and he has worked extremely hard to grow and maintain a very strong business. Adrian is a shining example of language teaching.”