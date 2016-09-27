Future is bright for nursery guru Kate

Kate Hubbert, a lead practitioner at Elsie Inglis Nursery in Edinburgh, has been crowned Nursery Practitioner of the Year at the celebrated Nursery World Awards.

A pre-school teacher at the nursery, operated by Bright Horizons, Kate received her award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on Saturday.

The judges commended Kate’s exceptional leadership and her commitment to coaching and mentoring her colleagues.

They also recognised Kate’s work within the pre-school room and praised her efforts in developing the nursery’s Play and Learning at Home initiative, which has received positive feedback from families and ensured families play an active role in nursery life.

She had been shortlisted due to her supportive ability in encouraging staff when working with children.

One of Kate’s creations at her nursery have included the SHANNARI Tree, located in the main hallway. The tree is a platform for parents and staff to share their own or the children’s success.

Parents and staff also complete a certificate to recognise one another’s achievements.

“It’s such an honour to have received the Nursery Practitioner of the Year Award. It’s a great feeling to know that my passion and hard work, and all that we do as staff, has been recognised in such a fantastic way,” said Kate.

“I would again like to thank everyone at Bright Horizons who has helped me develop this amazing career in childcare. I look forward to embracing the future.”

James Tugendhat, Managing Director, International, at Bright Horizons, said, “This is a fantastic achievement. I am delighted that the judges recognised Kate’s exceptional leadership and her commitment to supporting her colleagues to provide high-quality care and education for all children. She is an absolute credit to Bright Horizons.”

The annual Nursery World Awards are open to everyone in childcare or early years education and aim to raise the profile of the sector while shining a light on the best practice within. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early years education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of integrating work and life.