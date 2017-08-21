Game of Thrones’ star narrates at Usher Hall

GAME of Thrones star Charles Dance is to perform Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at the Usher Hall on Friday.

The award-winning British actor, who plays Tywin Lannister in the popular HBO series, will narrate Aaron Copland’s orchestral work, which sets the speeches and writings of Lincoln against orchestral composition to create a musical portrait of the former President.

The actor, also known for his roles in The Jewel in the Crown, Bleak House and The Imitation Game, says, “I am thrilled to be performing this historic work with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra as part of their European tour.

“Past performances of the work have included speakers of high esteem, and I am delighted to be joining that list.

“I look forward to performing with the CSO as they make their debut performances at the Edinburgh International Festival.”

Dance joins an eminent group of narrators who have performed the work since its premiere in 1942 including Gregory Peck, Paul Newman and Barack Obama.

The concert, part of the International Festival, marks the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s debut performance at the Festival, in a programme that also includes Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront and Brahms’s Symphony No 1 in C minor.

Lincoln Portrait, Copland’s tribute to the former US President, was premiered by the CSO in 1942 at the height of World War II, and retains a special significance for the orchestra, having been performed by many notable orators throughout the last century.

The ‘tone poem’ features extracts of Lincoln’s speeches, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra in a dramatic and poignant interpretation.

Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Friday, 7.30pm, £13-£47, 0131-473 2000