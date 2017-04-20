Gardening: Five of the best hanging baskets

We look at 5 impressive hanging baskets for spring and summer....

Lene Bjerre Judith Flower Pot. www.sweetpeaandwillow.com. £30.00

This hanging rope flower pot from Lene Bjerre is a great way to do just that. It’s easy to create a dramatic look by adding some ivy or a hanging succulent

Copper Hanging Basket Set. The Contemporary Home. www.tch.net. £40

Plants can be held in three tiers of baskets gradually getting smaller as it increases and a hook at the very top for easy attachment. The shiny copper is extremely eye catching and stylish

Planted Hanging Basket. www.dobbies.com. £6.00

A perfect complement to a hanging display, the Dobbies hanging basket has a simple yet elegant design.

Charlie Dimmock Round Hanging Basket. www.poundland.co.uk. £1

The simple design, and fractional cost, means your garden can look flower show worthy without breaking the bank.

Sweet Pea Hanging Basket & Easy Grow Tomato Hanging Basket. www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk. £8.00

This Sweet Pea hanging basket and easy grow tomato hanging basket are the perfect garden accessory to get your plants and cherry tomatoes blooming this summer.