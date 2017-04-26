Gardyloo! New kids tour boasts ghosts and gore

THERE’S nothing kids like better than a grisly to make them squirm, just look at the success of the Horrible History series... it’s something Mercat Tours have realised and led to them launching their first ever tours for children.

Entitled Ghosts, Gore and Grime, the daytime tour, which is suitable for all the family, will include ghoulish stories from the Capital’s past and a visit to the city’s famous Blair Street Underground Vaults.

Running at weekends the tour focuses on what life was like for families during Edinburgh’s grimy past, especially kids, who were regularly put to work.

With tales of stinking streets, terrible tortures and ghostly goings-on, the tour is set to thrill young visitors with stories of body snatching, infamous witches, horrible murders and Edinburgh’s cry of “Gardyloo”.

You’ll hear all about the creepy characters lurking in the past and the hideous real history of how people lived in 19th century Edinburgh.

As you walk this city built on witch trials, body snatching and a gruesome past of torture, your expert guide will take you to the places where history lives.

Kat Brogan, Managing Director at Mercat Tours, explain, “We’ve collected all the horrible stories we know kids love to hear in our latest tour.

“Ghosts, Gore and Grime brings the grisly history of Edinburgh to the younger visitors, with children aged 5 and up all welcome.

“It brings the sights and smells of our city to life and gives them the chance to interact by handling real, historic objects and belongings, allowing them to experience what family life would have been like in the Blair Street Underground Vaults.”

Ghosts, Gore & Grime, Saturday & Sundays, 10am, £13 (£8), www.mercattours.com