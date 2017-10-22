Garry O’Connor mocked by ex-Hibs teammate Derek Riordan

Have your say

FORMER Hibs stars Garry O’Connor and Derek Riordan have clashed on social media - over spelling.

According to the Scottish Sun, O’Connor was mocked by his former Hibs strike partner after a string of po­sts filled with spelling mistakes appeared on LinkedIn.

One message promoting his 2nd Chance Football Academy on the business networking site said: “Over the years a have build a fast network with pro clubs.

“Mangers Scouts, on so on. Get in touch hear or on Facebook.”

Riordan replied: “You better get back to school an take some spelling lessons hen.”

O’Connor hit back: “O wee deeks spe­cks. U no a left school at 15.”

We’ll call that a draw.