Get your local club kitted out for new season with Kappa

The Edinburgh Evening News wants local teams to step out in style next season.

Our staff spent hours on the touchlines watching and reporting on amateur sport (or participating in it, as a player, coach, ref or parent) and we know how tough it can be to raise money or sponsorship for new kit.

Get kitted out next season

So we’ve teamed up with Kappa and Hunter Robertson Marketing Ltd to find a way to bring potential sponsors and teams together.

We’re looking for local amateur football teams – either juniors or adults who are looking for kit sponsorship AND potential sponsors from local companies.

Whether you’re a team or a potential sponsor all you have to do is register your interest on a specially set-up website.

The team at Kappa will then match teams to sponsors and, providing both are happy with the pairing, you could have new kit with the sponsor’s brand in time for kick-off!

So what does it cost? If you’re a team, it won’t cost you a penny, if you’re a sponsor you’ll pay a discounted rate for the kit – either £450 for a youth team or £575 for an adult team.

What kit do we get? That will pay for 15 strips and includes all printing, embroidery and numbering.

You can customise it in terms of colours, badges etc and your kit will also carry the Edinburgh Evening News masthead on (additional kit is available if required)

What’s in it for me? Clubs will gain sponsors without having to physically go through the usual hassle of doing so, and sponsors will gain advertising – and some good publicity!

Not only will your name be on the team’s shirts but we’ll be featuring the sponsors and the new kits in the News.

How do I register interest? It couldn’t be simpler, just go to http://www.kappa-grassroot-sport.uk/edinburgheveningnews

A spokesperson for Kappa said: “We hope this scheme really helps the many hundreds of grass root teams secure the much needed funding required to participate.”

“At the Edinburgh Evening News, our reporters have spent hours on the touchlines following our local teams,” said deputy editor Euan McGrory.

“Grassroots football is at the very heart of our communities but we know it can be tough for teams financially, particularly when it comes to paying for new kit.

“That is why we are thrilled to be part of this scheme to bring teams and businesses in our community together.”

For terms and conditions, see our website – www.kappa-grassroot-sport.uk/edinburgheveningnews