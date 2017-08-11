Gillian swaps the Dome for Dalkeith

A HOSPITALITY expert has moved from one Capital institution to another.

Gillian Heath is the new head of food and beverage, having joined the team at Dalkeith Country Park’s Restoration Café.

She has a wealth of experience having spent 19 years at the city’s Dome – most recently working as the famous restaurant’s general manager.

Gillian is now responsible for all operations at the Dalkeith eatery which boasts panoramic views across the River Esk.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to look after Restoration Café – it’s a really exciting, new and vibrant place to eat in Midlothian with an absolutely delicious menu made even more special by its beautiful setting.

“Its stunning interior design coupled with its idyllic location in the heart of Dalkeith Country Park with spectacular views from the floor-to-ceiling windows make Restoration Café a wonderful place to dine.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside fantastic staff who put service and using local, seasonal produce at the heart of our offering.

“Having the Park on our doorstep means we’ve even been able to create our own herb and vegetable patch which we use in our breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea dishes.”

The Food and Beverage Manager appointment is not the only staffing change at Dalkeith Country Park – with Julie Merrilees being promoted to Visitor Services Manager after joining the team last year as Visitor Services Coordinator.

Julie will now oversee visitor services operation at the Park – including the popular revamped Fort Douglas children’s playground.

Julie said: “I love working with the team here at Dalkeith and feel very privileged to have been promoted into my new role. During the last year at Dalkeith Country Park we’ve seen some amazing changes. I’m looking forward to building on this to ensure the Park’s continued success as well as implementing a fun activities and events programme.”

The park is home to Restoration Yard – which houses a store, café and wellbeing space in restored and reimagined stables and courtyard there.

Dalkeith Country Park recently scooped the ‘Regeneration and Conservation Award’ at this year’s Edinburgh Architectural AssociationAwards and the ‘Building Conservation Award’ at RICS Awards Scotland.

The Park is now in the running to receive the ‘Building Conservation Award’ at RICS Awards national finals in November.

The award from the EAA recognises buildings which have been sensitively and effectively restored.

The Park won the accolade in recognition of its £7million redevelopment which saw its 17th century listed stableyard.