Glasgow - Edinburgh trains delayed due to points failure

Scotrail have warned commuters to expect delays between Glasgow and Edinburgh due to a points failure at Bishopbriggs.
ScotRail engineers are on the scene but the ‘points failure’ at Bishopbriggs is causing knock-on disruption for several lines.
The Glasgow to Edinburgh service via Falkirk, is subject to significant delays and a reduced service, with delays expected until around 11am.
Scotrail are advising customers to use the lower level service from Glasgow Queen Street, via Bathgate, instead.
A spokesperson said: “Engineers are on their way to the site at Cadder (near Bishopbriggs) and should arrive in the next few minutes to begin to repair fault.”
Services are beginning to move again through Bishopbriggs after engineers partially restored the failed points at Cadder.
More follows.
