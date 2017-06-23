Gordon Aikman wins top award for his MND campaigning

MND fundraiser Gordon Aikman has won the 2017 Scottish Charity Award for his Fightback campaign.

Gordon died of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in February after a three year battle with the condition.

His campaigning transformed MND care and raised over £600,000 for MND Scotland, which is being used to help fund research into a cure.

His Fightback campaign has now won the 2017 Scottish Charity Award in the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by a public vote.

Organised by Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, the awards celebrate the life-changing work of charities, community groups and individuals dedicated to making Scotland a better place to live.

Over 11,000 votes were cast in total with Gordon coming out on top.

Thanks to Gordon, there are now double the number of NHS-funded MND nurses in Scotland.

With MND Scotland he also secured a legal right for patients who lose their voice to have access to speech equipment through the health service.

Alongside other campaigners Aikman also secured a commitment from the Scottish Government to pay carers the National Living Wage.

Lawrence Cowan, chair of MND Scotland, who was a close friend of Gordon’s and helped him coordinate the Fightback campaign, said: “It’s wonderful that Gordon’s achievements have been celebrated with this award.

“What the Gordon’s Fightback campaign has achieved is remarkable.

“Patients with MND see their nurses more often and for longer thanks to the campaign. There are also more researchers in Scotland searching for a cure.

“I miss Gordon every day. Gordon and everyone going through this devastating disease inspire us all to keep fighting back. That’s why MND Scotland will keep on transforming care and funding a cure for this devastating disease.”

Joe Pike, Gordon’s husband, said “I would love to have seen the expression on Gordon’s face as he was announced as the winner of this award.

“I would have loved to have heard the speech - the powerful speech - he would have given.

“But Gordon is gone. MND kills and it kills fast.

“Yet this award is a wonderful tribute to his incredible campaigning, and we will continue with Gordon’s Fightback until a cure for MND is found.”

Anyone who would like to support Gordon’s efforts to fund a cure for MND can donate at GordonsFightback.com or text MNDS85 £10 to 70070.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles.

This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided. There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND and the average life expectancy from diagnosis is just 14 months.

There are over 450 people in Scotland currently living with MND and on average over 160 new cases of MND are diagnosed each year.

MND Scotland is the only charity in Scotland providing care and information for people affected by MND as well as funding for research.