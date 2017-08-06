Gordon Ramsay’s son makes his Fringe debut

GORDON Ramsay’s son has made his acting debut at the Edinburgh Fringe after taking his father’s advice to “find his passion and pursue it”.

Jack, 17, joined fellow Dulwhich College pupils on stage at the Pleasance Courtyard.

The Curse of Cranholme Abbey’s first performance went off without a hitch, and was said to have been well received by an enthusiastic audience.

Production company Young Pleasance have been at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival annually for 25 years, and Jack is the latest in a long line of young actors to take part in one of their large-scale performances.

Speaking after the show, Jack said that he was enjoying his time in Edinburgh and he had already seen plenty of performances.

His favourites so far have been Tape Face – a mime and former America’s Got Talent contestant - and Our Man in Havana – a fast-paced physical spy comedy set in Cuba.

Asked if he would consider a career in acting, he said: “It’s definitely an option, I really enjoy it.”When asked what his dad thought of him taking to the stage rather than the kitchen, he said his dad had been supportive either way.

He said: “My dad just says find your passion and pursue it.”