Grant Stott to sign off from Forth One for final time

GRANT Stott will sign off from Forth One for the final time this afternoon – after admitting he won’t be returning to the station.

The presenter announced earlier this month that he would be taking a break after today’s 10am-2pm show, but left the door open for a comeback later in the year.

But now Grant has revealed that if he returns to radio, it won’t be on Forth One, where he has worked for 27 years.

And as he prepared to put his headphones on to host his daily show for the final time, he said he expected to struggle to keep his emotions under control.

He said: “It hasn’t sunk in yet that today is my last show. I won’t be back on Forth One.

“There is definitely going to be a couple of moments where I will be struggling to keep it together. I haven’t planned anything specific for it, I’ll just see what happens, that’s always been my radio philosophy.”

After today, he will hit the road to perform his Fringe show, Tales From Behind the Mic, around the country.

Born and bred in the Capital, Grant, known to friends as “Stottie”, started his working life as a police officer, but hung up his hat after just four years before landing his dream job on Forth One in 1990.

After impressing while dishing out his daily dose of random musings, broken up by chart music, Grant picked up TV work, on both STV and the BBC.

He also became involved in recording voiceovers and has established himself as a favourite in the annual King’s Theatre pantomime, where he has starred as the villain alongside big names such as Christopher Biggins and Elaine C Smith as well as fellow regulars Allan Stewart and Andy Gray.

But now as he approaches his 50th birthday, he’s taking a break from the airwaves, although does want to return to radio later this year.

Ahead of his final show on Forth One, he said he’d enjoyed a rummage through the archives in a bid to recall his favourite moments.

He said: “I’ve had a look through my archive for some of the most memorable phonecalls I’ve had, etc. Over the years I think I’ve connected well with the people of Edinburgh because I was born and bred here, I’ve got a passion for what’s going on in and around the city. I get the humour and I get the slang.

“The support since I made my decision has been fantastic. I’m so lucky to have had such a great reaction.”

His Tales From Behind the Mic tour – which he launched at the Edinburgh Fringe last year – will begin at the end of February.

His first and last shows will take place at the home of the panto – the King’s Theatre.

Gilded Balloon boss Karen Koren believes Grant will benefit from some radio silence.

She said: “We are delighted here at the Gilded Balloon that Grant is taking time off to concentrate on his tour.

“It will be good for him to take a break as he has really enjoyed being on stage.”

