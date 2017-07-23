GraVity Trampoline Park at Fountain Park opens tomorrow

Five-year-old Amy Cluness enjoys a special preview bounce at the new trampoline centre in Edinburgh.
GraVity Trampoline Park, at Fountain Park, will also offer climbing walls with trained staff.
Owners said: “Gravity Rocks pushes the boundaries to help you push your own, whilst having a LOT of fun. More like art installations, each wall is themed to match your level of fitness and ability to achieve your goals – with super-trained staff always standing by to ensure you’re always in safe hands.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.