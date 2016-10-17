Green-fingered Peter is blooming fantastic

A KIND-HEARTED member of an Edinburgh gardening club has been recognised at a national awards ceremony for dedicating his own time and effort to assist fellow neighbours with the maintenance of their gardens.

Peter Walker was nominated for his Good Neighbour Award on behalf of residents at the city’s Fortune Place for his time put into helping those at the club with gardening, construction and paving.

The 81-year-old, who is currently helping a neighbour repair her patio, received his award at the annual event hosted by housing and care provider Places for People which celebrates the commitment and positive impact that residents can have on their local communities and their neighbours’ daily lives.

The award was given as a display of gratitude from members of the gardening club to show their appreciation for his helping of others at times when they are not able to complete tasks themselves.

Peter said: “I was over the moon to be nominated for a Good Neighbour Award, it came as a real surprise.

“I’ve always tried to put my heart into the local area. It’s great to have something to get stuck into and enjoy at my age.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping their community together, you can’t do it all by yourself.”

Fortune Place in South Edinburgh offers affordable housing for people over the age of 60 and residents take great pride in the garden spaces which they share.

Tenants are free to use the garden and take part in the 54-flat development’s graderning club. A therapeutic gardener regulalry visits to highlight the health benefits of being green-fingered.

Peter was one of a number of people from across the UK who received a Good Neighbour Award for assisting fellow residents at a special lunch held in York.

The kind-hearted pensioner said: “I had a great time at the awrds ceremony and met some wonderful people from up and down the country.”

David Cowans, group chief executive of Places for People, said: “These awards are a truly eye-opening occasion, allowing us to celebrate and appreciate those people who have a positive impact on their neighbours, and the wider local community.

“It is always such an honour to meet and reward individuals who are literally changing the lives of others every day. The most inspiring thing about these people is they often insist they haven’t really done anything special – that’s exactly what makes people special and deserving.”

Charlotte Swarbrick, Community Capacity Builder at Fortune Place: “Fortune Place is a utopia for people to keep using their life skills and knowledge and to give back to their community and feel part of something special.”