Greggs launch summer diet plan

High street food retailer Greggs have launched a ‘diet plan’ - which is intended to allow for treats such as doughnuts and sausage rolls while still losing weight.

Monday July 3 is the date that most Brits start a summer diet, and the bakery chain - usually associated with sugary snacks - has collaborated with a leading dietitian to create a healthier eating regime.

The Greggs diet

The plan includes salads and porridge but still has room for the occasional sausage roll, and was devised following an experiment where four dieters ate only from the Greggs menu.

A new mum, a bride-to-be, a sales rep and a teacher with a hectic lifestyle collectively lost over two stone of weight and 14 inches from their waists in just 30 days.

This prompted Greggs to use the eating plan to highlight their Balanced Choice range, with leading independent dietitian Laura Clark devising a 30-day eating plan constructed entirely from its menu, aimed at encouraging informed and healthier food choices, alongside a more active lifestyle.

The company also created video diaries of its four ‘guinea pigs’, compiled as a mini-documentary film ‘Minimise Me’ (a nod to Morgan Spurlock’s movie Supersize Me where the filmmaker piled on the pounds by eating just fast food). Greggs.co.uk/minimiseme

Dietician Laura Clark’s top tips for pre-holiday diets

Monitor what you’re eating either through a diary, online tool or quick photos taken on your phone. Raising awareness of the food you put in your mouth is a powerful first step and those that monitor their intake have been shown to double their weight loss.

Don’t be afraid of eating on the go – there are lots of healthier options out there. Try opting for a salad or low calorie wrap for your lunch.

Try to eat breakfast every day! This sets you up for the day. Porridge pots are a great option if you’re pushed for time and eating on the go.

Look at how much protein you’re eating. Regulating it across the day and including at each meal or snack can help to keep you fuller. Lean protein sources are best - chicken, eggs, fish and pulses for example. Look at the ways that fitting light exercise into your day can lead to a healthy lifestyle.

Regular exercise tends to breed healthier dietary habits. Using a step tracker to aim for the national guideline of 10,000 steps per day is a great start to burning more calories.