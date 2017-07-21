Gun found after drugs raid on Musselburgh flat

A father-of-two was caught with an illegal gun during a drugs raid at his family home that also found a haul of heroin.

John Clark, 26, told police after he was detained: “I ken you won’t believe it, but I just got they things in the flat.”

Advocate depute Duncan McPhie told the High Court in Edinburgh that officers had received intelligence that Clark was dealing heroin from his home in Macbeth Moir Road, Musselburgh.

The prosecutor said police turned up at the house on March 24 this year armed with a warrant but found they did not have to force entry as the front door was open as council workers were fitting a new kitchen.

They found Clark’s partner and two young children at the address, but he was at work at a car rental firm at Edinburgh Airport.

A search of the premises found bags of heroin, a digital scales box and a revolver inside a bag and towel. More than 180 grams of the Class A drug were recovered.

MrMcPhie said police attended Clark’s workplace and detained him. He told police: “I got told my place is bound to get done in. I’m no’ bothering about the gear. I can’t believe I went and done that.” He later gave a “no comment” interview after speaking to a lawyer.

The court heard that the drugs recovered were worth just under £4000. The gun was found to be a blank firing revolver that had been modified and had no serial number.

Mr McPhie said: “It was in poor external condition, with scratches and corrosion to the metal components.

“Despite this, it was in working order and would have been capable of discharging a modified .380 blank cartridge loaded with a projectile.” He added it was a prohibited weapon under firearms legislation.

Clark admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on March 24 and possessing the illegal gun. He committed the offences while he was on bail granted at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in September last year.

Defence solicitor advocate Robert More told the judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, that Clark had never served a jail sentence.

Lord Boyd remanded Clark in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.