Hairdresser accused of infecting lovers with HIV faces trial

A hairdresser will stand trial later this year accused of deliberately infecting a string of male lovers with HIV.

Daryll Rowe, 26, pleaded not guilty via videolink from HMP Durham to a series of charges during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex.

Rowe, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, denied four counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and four counts of attempted GBH at the hearing.

Rowe, who is HIV positive, is accused of committing the offences by sleeping with alleged victims between 1 October, 2015, and 31 January last year.

A four-week trial will be heard at the same court from 5 June.

