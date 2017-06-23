Harry Potter holiday itinerary unveiled ahead of 20th anniversary

Scottish tourism chiefs have unveiled their first Harry Potter holiday itinerary to coincide with the 20th anniversary of JK Rowling’s famous creation.

The Balmoral Hotel and the Elephant House cafe in Edinburgh, where the first and last novels were partly written, and Rannoch Moor, Loch Shiel and Glencoe all feature in the new online guide.

The four-day guide includes a guide to where to see JK Rowling’s handprints on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, Ron Weasley’s Ford Anglia at the Bo’ness Motor Museum and the Scottish Owl Centre in West Lothian.

Also featured in the West Highland Railway line and the Jacobite Steam train which travels along the Glenfinnan Viaduct, one of the most famous locations from the films.

Jenni Steele, film manager at VisitScotland, said: “Harry Potter is a truly global phenomenon that has brought joy to millions of people of all ages over the last two decades.

“As ‘the birthplace of Harry Potter’, Scotland boasts numerous locations associated with the bestselling books and the blockbuster movies.

“Our handy new online itinerary allows fans to follow in the footsteps of JK Rowling as well as the boy wizard himself and enjoy a magical tour of Scotland.”