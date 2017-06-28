Harry Potter to become a Scots speaker in new book

AS the literary world celebrates the 20th anniversay of Harry Potter first hitting the bookstands, a new version of the first book is to be published in Scots language.

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stane’ will become the 80th translation of the global phenonenon, telling the introduction to the world of JK Rowling’s wizard hero.

The first book in the series has been translated by Matthew Fitt, an acknowledged expert in the field of Scots language education.

It is being published in October by Scots publishers Itchy Coo.

Written in several Edinburgh cafes by JK Rowling, who has lived and worked in Scotland throughout her career, it is now fitting that - after being translated into an 79 languages around the world - the Scots translation will be language number 80.

Matthew Fitt has written numerous children’s books and translated a number of titles into Scots including Roald Dahl’s The Eejits and Chairlie and the Chocolate Works and David Walliams’ Mr Mingin and Billionaire Bairn.

Speaking of his latest venture, he said: “It’s a book I’ve always wanted to translate.”

Matthew is a co-founder of the award-winning Itchy Coo, the Scots language children’s imprint at Black & White Publishing.

His forthcoming Scots translation of JK Rowling’s extraordinary adventure story is expected to break new ground and earn a place in hearts of young Scots readers and Harry Potter fans alike.

One example of what fans can expect is: “Mr and Mrs Dursley, o nummer fower, Privet Loan, were prood tae say that they were gey normal, thank ye awfie muckle.

“They were the lest fowk ye wid jalouse wid be taigled up wi onythin unco or ferlie, because they jist widnae hae onythin tae dae wi joukery packery like yon.”