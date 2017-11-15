Harry’s company gets in on the act

A student has launched his own theatre company in the Capital after being awarded funding from Queen Margaret University where he is studying.

Harry Jackson, 21, is now artistic director for Amplify Time Productions in Edinburgh, where he is in the final year of a BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen degree.

A QMU Student Development Award has helped Harry get his project off the ground, as well as supporting 30 fellow students in a classical production at a major theatre venue in Edinburgh.

Amplify is the first independent theatre company to have been set up in the history of the BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen course at QMU. Its ethos is to provide students with opportunities for personal development in a professional setting. This allows students to widen their personal skill sets, get company experience and have an opportunity to show what they can do and market themselves for future work outside of the university.

Harry said: “I cannot put into words my gratitude and thanks to the alumni, friends and supporters of QMU whose donations have made this award possible, it has given Amplify the opportunity to shine and show off our creative skills and talent.

“QMU has a great reputation for giving quality, intensive actor training that allows you to develop your creative skills and academic knowledge. You also get the opportunity to take part in the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Fringe Festival with a show developed during your course.”

Harry’s company is now based within the business innovation zone at QMU, where he benefits from access to start-up support and guidance from the campus-based Business Gateway, as well as rehearsal facilities. Harry is now planning to take Amplify to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018.

Robin Wilson, lecturer in Acting & Performance at QMU, said: “Harry is impressive. His boundless curiosity is only matched by his boundless energy. He is an organiser, an enthusiast and a leader. His natural charm enables him to galvanise his classmates and to focus them on ‘getting things done’. He is a pleasure to teach and a fully engaged creative asset to the course.

“For the first time on the Acting for Stage & Screen programme, a student has taken on the task of mounting a fully-fledged theatrical performance outwith the course. The fact that Harry has managed to gain the commitment, trust and enthusiasm of a large number of his fellow students is a tribute to his positive attitude and skills of leadership and communication.

“Everyone participating in the Amplify project will learn a tremendous amount of transferable skills. It is to be commended that Harry and his colleagues have had the initiative and stamina to undertake and sustain this project.”