Health Hero humbled by award success

THE unsung heroes of the health service have been honoured at a glamorous ceremony celebrating the best of the NHS.

The NHS Lothian Celebrating Success Awards recognised the outstanding work carried out by health workers with teams and individuals recognised for their great skill and going the extra mile to help others.

Tracey Pearson - learning disability nurse with Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre - winner of the Evening News Health Hero Award.

Tracey Pearson, a learning disability nurse with Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre, was crowned the Evening News Health Hero after being nominated by readers Marjory and Michael Abbott for the outstanding care she gave to their foster daughter.

Tracey said: “I am absolutely delighted and feel very honoured and proud to have won. It was very emotional to hear how Marjory and Michael felt about the support from me and my team.

“It is an extremely rewarding job.”

Tracey was allocated to help support Marjory and Michael and their foster daughter who has learning disabilities and autism, to help her make the transition from living with the family to supported housing.

Marjory said: “This is a massive change for my foster daughter but also for the whole family – she has lived with us for over ten years and is very much part of things.

“Tracey understands our worries and concerns, in addition she is one of the hardest working professionals that we have come across in the 13 years that we have fostered.”

Among the other winners were clinical support worker Billy Johnston, who was nominated by colleagues at the Royal Infirmary.

Despite challenges in his own life, including being homeless in the past and only learning to read and write two years ago, Billy was recognised by his colleagues for his huge commitment and personal qualities, which see him turn up half an hour early to work each day to introduce himself to all the patients on the ward before he starts work.

The catering team at St John’s Hospital were also honoured for their excellent work.

