10,000 defibrillators ‘won’t work in emergency’

Thousands of defibrillators in the UK might be suffering from a fault which leaves them useless in an emergency.

More than 10,000 LIFEPAK 1000 devices are affected by the issue, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Owners have been sent a safety alert by manufacturer Physio-Control urging them to undertake crucial checks.

The Evening News has campaigned for defibrillators to be made available in the public places since the shock death of 13-year-old footballer Jamie Skinner in 2013.

John Wilkinson, MHRA director, said: “People who are responsible for them should carry out the checks recommended by the manufacturer.

“If you have any questions, please contact Physio-Control on 0808 258 0094.”