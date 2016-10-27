Alert over rising norovirus levels in Scots hospitals

Health officials have issued a warning over soaring levels of the winter vomiting bug across Scotland.

New figures from Health Protection Scotland (HPS) show that 50 patients were struck down with norovirus this week, compared to just 4 patients the week before.

Norovirus is highly infectious stomach bug, causing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

In most cases it will pass after a few days but it can be dangerous in vulnerable elderly patients and people who are already ill.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has closed two wards at the same hospital to prevent the spread of the infection, which is affecting around 27 patients.

NHS Lothian has also closed a ward at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after 23 patients contracted the virus.

Lisa Ritchie, a HPS nurse consultant, said: “Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes outbreaks in the community, healthcare and care settings.

“It is present all year round but becomes more common in the winter when people stay indoors for longer and in larger groups.

“To help reduce the risk of outbreaks in hospitals, care settings and the wider community, we are again asking members of the public who think they have norovirus to stay at home until at least 48 hours after any symptoms have stopped.

“As norovirus is so infectious, it is important that everyone plays their part in reducing the risk of outbreaks.

“To do this, hospitals may suspend access to particular wards to protect patients, staff and visitors from norovirus and to minimise disruption to healthcare services.”