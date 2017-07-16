Brave schoolgirl meets Santa after missing out due to cancer treatment

A brave six-year-old was rewarded with a July meeting with Santa after finishing her treatment for cancer.

Agatha King was able to enjoy the Christmas festivities at a winter wonderland party after missing out in December.

Agatha, from Cupar in Fife, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2015. She immediately underwent chemotheraphy and took the last of her tablets last Monday.

In addition to meeting Santa, Agatha joined 19 other children having fun in the snow.

Agatha’s mum, Karen, said: “Last year we didn’t get the Christmas we were hoping for as Agatha was in and out of hospital for treatment.

“She even missed out on her school nativity play which she had been practicing for at home. It was heart-breaking.

“So for Agatha to finish her treatment yesterday and come here and celebrate at this magical winter wonderland party today is just amazing.

“Today has been the start of what we hope will be a very happy future for our little girl.”

When she was told she had cancer, Agatha donated her long blonde hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

