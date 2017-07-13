Chickenpox vaccination for £65 on Princes Street

Children can now be vaccinated against chickenpox at the Princes Street and airport Superdrug outlets.

It is the first high street retailer to offer customers a chickenpox vaccination service outside the NHS.

The vaccination is available at £65 per dose with two doses recommended by the chemist, to give heightened immune protection against the common childhood illness.

The NHS states that nine out of 10 children vaccinated with a single dose will develop immunity against chickenpox.

Vaccinations are administered by a trained pharmacist or nurse in a private consultation room following an in-depth consultation.