Comment: New hospital will be fit for the future

AFTER years, if not decades, in the planning the new children’s hospital for Edinburgh will soon become a reality.

We’ve followed the project every step of the way as we edge towards a grand opening in spring next year.

Today, there is news of a new name for the Sick Kids to better reflect its modern purpose. It will become The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People Edinburgh (RHCYP).

It may seem like a minor change, after all we expect most people will still affectionately refer to the ‘Sick Kids’.

But the new moniker after more than 150 years is in itself a little bit of history. While many remain sad at the move from the Sciennes site, there is no doubt that the building is now woefully unfit for purpose. We are promised the new hospital will be a state-of-the-art centre of excellence providing the best possible environment for the children, staff and families. At the weekend we told how McDonald’s is funding a £3m ‘home from home’ providing on-site accommodation for parents of patients. After being talked about for so long we now have - barring any delays - less than a year to wait before the new hospital opens, complete with a new name. Fit for the future.