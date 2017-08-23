East Lothian council leader to be treated for cancer

The leader of East Lothian Council is to take a temporary leave of absence to undergo treatment for cancer, it has been announced.

Council leader Willie Innes will leave his duties for a period of six weeks for treatment.

The Labour councillor represents Preston, Seton and Gosford ward and is also chair of the Musselburgh Joint Racing Committee (MJRC).

He is joined on the committee by three other representatives from East Lothian Council and three from the Lothian Racing Syndicate (LRS).

Dunbar and East Linton councillor Norman Hampshire has been appointed deputy leader of the council’s Labour group.

He will also act as council leader during Cllr Innes’s absence.