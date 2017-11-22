Edinburgh father and daughter lose nearly seven stone between them

WHEN a serious accident left Sean Arthur unable to walk for several months, he gained so much weight he could barely walk without being left in pain.

Tired and demotivated, Sean – who had always previously lived a healthy lifestyle and been in shape – lost all his confidence.

Sean Arthur and his daughter Siobhan - who have both lost 6 stone 10 pounds between them. before and after pictures

But watching his daughter Siobhan join a weight loss club following the birth of her child inspired him to make some changes.

And now between them, the motivated father and daughter have lost nearly seven stone.

Sean, from Granton, said losing four stone has turned his life around, meaning he can spend more time playing with his daughter and grandchildren.

His health has also improved after he switched from convenience food to home-cooked meals after becoming a member of NSC Clinics.

He said: “My daughter was already a member of the clinic so once I started to see her results I knew I had to do something to lose the weight.

“I enjoy eating fresh healthy food. I have a new lease of life, being able to go out with my daughters and my grandchildren.”

During the early part of her pregnancy, Siobhan maintained a healthy weight by attending a personal training class three times a week up until she was 12 weeks pregnant.

However, once she had given birth she began to gain weight very quickly.

She found she had no time to go to the gym and ended up going out for dinner or ordering a takeaway with her sister more often as it was easier than cooking.

Siobhan, who also lives in Granton, has dropped from 14.2 stone down to a trim 10.6 stone since joining the slimming clinic.

She said: “I have never been this size in my life and for as long as I can remember I have always been on a diet, never been happy with my weight and now here I am.”

Siobhan said she had tried many diets but found them hard to stick to, or didn’t see any results from them.

Since joining NSC she says she has “never eaten so much fruit in my life”.

The new mum has a newfound confidence since losing the weight.

She added: “I enjoy what I eat but now have smaller portion sizes and have cut out the junk food.

“I have become a lot healthier and happier. I go out more and I have so much more confidence.”