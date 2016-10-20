Edinburgh mum in treatment urges Scots to Stand Up to Cancer

A mum who lost her brother to cancer is calling for Scots to back a national charity appeal as she battles through treatment for the disease.

Elaine Lennon, of Trinity, was working in the Cancer Research UK shop in Stockbridge when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May after finding a lump in her right breast.

The news was an extra blow to Elaine as her beloved brother Greig Hannan, of Dunbar, died in September 2007 from kidney cancer.

The talented musician, who played lead guitar in the Setting Sons, a classic punk covers band that he had set up, was only 40-years-old.

Elaine, who has endured surgery and also faces 15 sessions of radiotherapy, is teaming up with her daughter Carrie Lennon, 31, to appeal for more volunteers to help in Cancer Research UK shops across Scotland.

She said: “I miss my brother every day. It makes me feel angry that cancer has taken someone so special from our family at such a young age.

“That’s why I’ll do everything I can to smash cancer, to raise money to save more lives, more quickly by helping scientists move closer to the day they find a cure.”

Elaine was referred for a biopsy at the Western General Hospital - the same hospital where her brother had been treated for cancer.

On May 25, only 24 hours after the test results revealed Elaine had cancer, she was in surgery to have the tumour removed.

Elaine, 53, who has fundraised tirelessly throught her treatment, is now backing Stand Up To Cancer, a joint campaign from CRUK and Channel 4 to fund research.

She said: “I think it’s really important to tell my story to urge others just to visit the doctor and get themselves checked out if they do notice anything unusual about my body.

“The earlier cancer is detected the better doctors are able to treat it.”

Elaine’s daughter Carrie who is area trading manager for Cancer Research UK is hugely proud of everything her mum has achieved.

Carrie said: “Mum is always looking for ways to help people and would love to be raising funds 24/7.

“She is the most passionate and caring Cancer Research UK team member. The fashion show she organised this year was our most successful yet. She’s also the best mum in the world and I’m so proud of her.”

Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has already raised more than £25 million for scientific research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland said: “We’d like to thank Elaine and Carrie for standing out in the fight against cancer.

“One in two people in the UK will develop cancer at some point in their lives and there’s still much more to do to ensure no-one’s life is cut short by this devastating disease.

Stand Up To Cancer raises money to speed up breakthroughs from the lab to the patients who need them right now.”

This year’s campaign culminates on Friday with a night of live TV on Channel 4.