Further case of measles found in Edinburgh outbreak

A further case of measles has been diagnosed in the Capital as part of minor outbreak centred around Edinburgh University.

Health chiefs are setting up clinics to offer the MMR vaccine on campus to ensure people are protected against the virus.

The latest report brings the total number of cases to nine in the past two weeks, including one pupil at James Gillespie’s High School in Marchmont.

Dr Duncan McCormick, chair of the Incident Management Team and consultant in Public Health Medicine at NHS Lothian, said: “We are getting in touch with people who have been in contact with the confirmed cases and are setting up clinics for those requiring an MMR vaccine.

“Measles symptoms can take one to two weeks to develop and include fever and rash, plus runny nose, cough and conjunctivitis.

“Anyone who develops signs of the illness should limit their contact with other people, and call their GP first or NHS24 on 111 if out of hours.”

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, which can lead to life-threatening complications such as pneumonia and brain encephalitis.

Symptoms include fever, a rash, coughs, a sore throat and conjunctivitis.

The only way to protect against the disease is the MMR vaccine which is given to children between 12 and 15 months, with a booster between three to five years.

NHS Lothian has high rates of uptake for the MMR vaccine but it is crucial that people have two doses.

Children may have missed out on one or two doses of MMR vaccine when they were younger, and we would ask parents to consider getting their child or children immunised with MMR.

Edinburgh University is working with the health board to minimise the spread.

