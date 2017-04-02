Gordon Aikman MND fundraising drive hits £600,000

THE fundraising campaign set up by Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman to fund a cure for the disease has smashed its £600,000 target - eight weeks after his death.

Gordon’s friends have now launched a #GordonsGift appeal - marking his 32nd birthday - and are urging people to donate in Gordon’s memory. They aim to raise £1 million.

Gordon died in February from the muscle wasting condition at the age of 31, two years after being diagnosed.

Gordon’s husband Joe Pike said: “Doctors don’t know what causes MND, let alone how to cure it. But scientists in labs doing research provided him with hope - not that he would be saved, but hope for future generations. A cure for MND - that would be a real gift to remember Gordon by.”