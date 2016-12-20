Hibs stars visit children spending Christmas in Sick Kids

HIBS players took time out of their busy festive schedule to visit children and their families in hospital this Christmas.

The Easter Road stars visited the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in the Capital on Monday, and brought along the Scottish Cup for the young fans.

The visit was arranged by the Sick Kids Friends Foundation, which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and has contributed £3million towards its move to a new, purpose-built home at Little France in Spring 2018.

Club captain David Gray said: “In Edinburgh and beyond, families have stories about visiting the ‘Sick Kids’, or will know someone who has – which says a lot about the important role it plays in our community.

“Winning the Scottish Cup was incredibly special for us and it is only right that we shared this with all at the Sick Kids Hospital to give something back and join in with their celebrations this Christmas.”

Pippa Johnson, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at SKFF, said: “We are so thankful to Hibernian FC for making the effort to come and visit, especially at this very busy time of year.

“Some of the kids are massive football fans so it really made their day to meet some of their favourite players.

“At SKFF, we exist to ensure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness and that they have a more positive hospital experience. We provide enhanced facilities and cutting edge equipment and it is the generosity of those who get involved with us, like Hibs, which allows us to continue to do this.”