Kids challenged to try new veggie recipe every day

Children are being challenged to try a new vegetable recipe every day for five days after new research found almost a third of parents admitted giving up trying to feed them their greens.

The Eat Better Feel Better campaign has been launched by the Scottish Government in a bid to help parents get more greens on plates.

The campaign website has more than 180 recipes for families looking to make healthy changes, including a variety of vegetable-based meals to help children reach their five-a-day target and many which can feed a family of four for less than a fiver.

Research recently found 29 per cent of parents have given up trying to feed their children vegetables at some point, with cauliflower and broccoli the least favourite.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: “The message we want to get across today is that by making small changes to how you shop, cook and eat, you and your family can eat better and ultimately feel better.

“We understand from listening to parents that getting children to eat vegetables can be challenging, but Eat Better Feel Better is focused on providing simple, quick and cheap ways to make meal-times healthier and less stressful.

“Diet plays such an important part in ensuring the health and wellbeing of children, which is why it’s vital we continue to give parents the support and advice to make healthier choices.”

Danielle Molloy, a mother-of-three from Ruchill, has been using Axis health hubs – part of North Glasgow Healthy Living Community – since September.

She said: “I’ve gone through countless tantrums at the dinner table, from refusing to eat their dinner because one type of food touched the other to not liking the colour of carrots.

“I heard about Eat Better Feel Better through coming to Axis health hubs.

“They told me to go on their website, which has a fussy eaters and handy hints sections with loads of ideas.”

YouGov questioned 1002 adults, of which 203 were parents with children aged from six months to 18 years, between November 29 and December 2.

Last year it emerged school pupils were to be issued with “loyalty cards” for fruit as part of a new healthy eating initiative.

Linda and Dennis Williams, who have owned the Broadway Convenience Store in Oxgangs for over 30 years, rolled out Scotland’s first Fruit Club scheme for 1000 pupils at Oxgangs and Pentland primary schools. The couple frequently encourage everyone in their local area to be as healthy as they can be, and hope their scheme will encourage more children to eat fruit.

For every individual piece of fruit a child buys from the store, their card is stamped and on their fifth visit, they will be rewarded with a free piece of fruit.

Mrs Williams said: “We can’t choose what the children buy in the shop but we try to encourage them as best we can.”